Nokia Expands Apple Patent Infringeme...

Nokia Expands Apple Patent Infringement Suits Across 11 Countries

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Wireless Week

In addition to its initial filings with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and regional courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and Munich, Germany, the Finnish company released a statement saying it had also filed for action in Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Turin, Italy; Stockholm, Sweden; Barcelona, Spain; The Hague, Netherlands; Paris, France; Hong Kong; and Tokyo, Japan, as well as with the International Trade Commission in the United States. Nokia said the suit now involves a total of 40 patents, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets, and video coding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wireless Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Oct '16 Bernard 113
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,011 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC