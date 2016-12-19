Man sentenced to prison after posing as Navy Seal, defrauding Crystal Lake non-profit
CRYSTAL LAKE - A California man was sentenced to federal prison for defrauding two non-profit organizations, including one based in Crystal Lake. William J. Burley, 36, formerly of Yucaipa, California, admitted to devising a scheme between July and October 2012 to defraud International Aid Services - USA, Inc., located in Crystal Lake, and International Aid Services, based in Stockholm, Sweden, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office.
Read more at Northwest Herald.
