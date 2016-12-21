Lansforsakringar, Lansforsakringar, bork, bork, bork
LA¤nsfA¶rsA¤kringar is a Swedish insurance group that also operates a bank . On 4 January 2008 it registered a device as EU mark among others for building construction, repair and maintenance, and installation services in Nice class 37. The mark was subsequently not used for these services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IPKat.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Bernard
|113
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC