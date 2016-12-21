Itsy-bitsy mouse cafes pop up on the ...

Itsy-bitsy mouse cafes pop up on the streets of Sweden

A mysterious street art group has been installing adorable mini mouse cafes along the streets of Malmo, Sweden and they are - dare we say - not the least bit cheesy. Anonymouse MMX has taken credit for the detailed street art installations , which offer rodent-sized snack options such as fresh pastries and even a cheese and cracker delicatessen.

Chicago, IL

