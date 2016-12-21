'It would be worse than a nuclear bomb:' Allied troops and ISIS to ...
Allied troops and ISIS are set to battle for a collapsing dam that would spew nearly 600 times the water of the River Thames onto Mosul if it breaches. Engineers from an Italian company have been tasked with fixing the Mosul Dam's foundations to stop more than 11 trillion litres of water from flooding Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Bernard
|113
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC