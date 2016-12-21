'It would be worse than a nuclear bom...

'It would be worse than a nuclear bomb:' Allied troops and ISIS to ...

Read more: Daily Mail

Allied troops and ISIS are set to battle for a collapsing dam that would spew nearly 600 times the water of the River Thames onto Mosul if it breaches. Engineers from an Italian company have been tasked with fixing the Mosul Dam's foundations to stop more than 11 trillion litres of water from flooding Mosul.

