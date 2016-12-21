In pictures: Step inside this histori...

In pictures: Step inside this historic Stockholm apartment

When Christian Albinsson from Halmstad decided to re-do this apartment in Norrmalm, Stockholm, it was the third time for the renovation expert, who has made money from Stockholm's tough housing market by completely renovating two other apartments. This delight turned out to be a home to keep however.

