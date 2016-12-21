Ikea wants teenagers to stop sleeping...

Ikea wants teenagers to stop sleeping in its stores

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Capturing it all on camera is quickly becoming a new craze for teens after two Belgian YouTubers uploaded a video in August. The video had at least 1.7 million views, and shows the pair jumping on beds after they hid in a wardrobe for three hours to avoid being caught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Oct '16 Bernard 113
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC