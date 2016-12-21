Double murder suspect 'watched Star W...

Double murder suspect 'watched Star Wars and behaved as usual'

Read more: The Local

A 20-year-old man is suspected of killing two people just days before Christmas after first seeing the new Star Wars movie and then taking a bus and a taxi to their rural home. The man, who was remanded in custody by a district court on Tuesday, denies killing the 71-year-old woman and 62-year-old man in their rural home in Rabo north of Hudiksvall, central Sweden.

Chicago, IL

