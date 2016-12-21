Chemical Exchange Saturation Transfer...

Chemical Exchange Saturation Transfer Imaging: Advances and ...

This textbook comprises 19 chapters which cover the fundamental principles of saturation transfer, the key features of CEST agents that enable production of imaging contrast, and practical aspects of preparing image acquisition and post-processing schemes suited for the application. The textbook Includes contributions from many internationally recognized experts and leaders in the fields of chemistry, physics, biochemistry and radiology.

