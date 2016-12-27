BWW Review: Alvin Ailey American Danc...

BWW Review: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Presents Contemporary Works

On Wednesday evening, December 21, 2016, I was fortunate to be present as the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater performed three pieces created in the 21st century by three choreographers, two European, Johan Inger and Mauro Bigonzetti, and one home grown, a veteran dancer of the Ailey company, Hope Boykin . Each piece is a world unto itself, different from the other two.

