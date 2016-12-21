Building a Better Shark: a VFX Breakd...

Building a Better Shark: a VFX Breakdown of The Shallows

While the film's plot isn't much different from every other shark movie in existencea S-a Sperson goes in the water, shark's in the water, person for some reason can't stop going in/can't get out of the water, nature runs its coursea S-a S The Shallows should get some much-deserved credit for its VFX, which are among the best ever seen in the genre. Said effects came courtesy of Important Looking Pirates, a visual effects and digital animation studio operating out of Stockholm, Sweden, and in the following three-minute video they pull back the curtain on their movie magic.

Chicago, IL

