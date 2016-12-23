B&W subsidiary wins $35M waste-to-ene...

B&W subsidiary wins $35M waste-to-energy contract

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' Danish subsidiary has won a $35 million contract to design and build a waste-to-energy boiler for a combined heat-and-power plant in Boden, Sweden.

