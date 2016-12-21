Anderson shares her watercolor - Journey'
"A Midcoast Journey with Watercolors," an exhibit of watercolors by Camden artist Marcia Anderson, will be on view Monday, Jan. 2, through the end of the month in the Picker Room of the downtown Camden Public Library. The public is invited to meet the artist during an opening reception Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. Prints and original paintings will be available for sale at the reception and the rest of the month.
