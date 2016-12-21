A thousand protest to save Swedish city's 'sausage king'

Over a thousand people mounted a protest in the Swedish city of Halmstad on Friday afternoon to stop the city forcibly moving a man who styles himself the city's "sausage king". Rajko Stankovic, 56, said so many people had turned up the protest - which featured a brass band, singer-songwriters, rousing speeches and a lot of sausages - that the chairman of the municipality had promised to review the decision.

