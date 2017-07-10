Southern Africa: SADC Seeks Investmen...

Southern Africa: SADC Seeks Investment in Energy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Southern Africa will soon convene a special conference to present its multi-billion-dollar energy infrastructure development plan to potential funders. SADC Council of Ministers chairperson, Prince Hlangusemphi of the Kingdom of Swaziland said the investors' conference is one of the issues approved by the Council which met ahead of a SADC Extraordinary Summit in Mbabane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan '17 Old Pom 3
News A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 fly 1
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 3
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 1
green world herbal products (Dec '14) Dec '14 cliff 1
Online E-shops in USA - cheap shipping (Nov '14) Nov '14 Tony 2
News Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12) Oct '14 roy anderson 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. North Dakota
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,381,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC