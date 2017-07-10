Lesotho: 'Time to Address Political Instability'
Speaker after speaker spoke from the same script at the inauguration of Thomas Thabane as the new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho. The message was that it was time Lesotho found a lasting solution to its political instability and ensure that the country focuses more on socio-economic development.
