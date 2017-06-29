Taiwan down to 20 allies as Beijing steps up the pressure
Panama's switching of diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China on Tuesday deprives Taipei of one of its most important and influential allies. Taiwan now is left with just 20 countries that extend it diplomatic recognition, providing symbolic support for its claim to sovereignty as well as a conduit into international society that China has increasingly sought to choke off.
