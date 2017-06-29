Southern Africa: President Zuma Arriv...

Southern Africa: President Zuma Arrives in Swaziland for SACU Summit

Friday Jun 23

President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the Kingdom of Swaziland ahead of the 5th Southern African Customs Union Summit to be held on Friday. The Summit of Heads of States and Government of SACU meets on an annual basis to discuss progress in the implementation of the agreed work programme.

Chicago, IL

