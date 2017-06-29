Southern Africa: President Zuma Arrives in Swaziland for SACU Summit
President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the Kingdom of Swaziland ahead of the 5th Southern African Customs Union Summit to be held on Friday. The Summit of Heads of States and Government of SACU meets on an annual basis to discuss progress in the implementation of the agreed work programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|3
|A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|fly
|1
|surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SURGICAL ABORTION
|3
|surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SURGICAL ABORTION
|1
|green world herbal products (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|cliff
|1
|Online E-shops in USA - cheap shipping (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Tony
|2
|Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12)
|Oct '14
|roy anderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC