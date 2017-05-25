Swaziland: Swazi Drug Shortage Crisis Deepens
Parliamentarians in Swaziland have given the government seven days to sort out the drugs shortage crisis crippling public health facilities in the kingdom. E236 million is reportedly owed and drug companies have suspended delivery of medicines until bills are paid.
