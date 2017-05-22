Swaziland and FAO sign Country Programming Framework
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Kingdom of Swaziland have signed a five-year $19 million Country Programming Framework . The document defines the following priorities for collaboration and the outcomes to be achieved between 2016 and 2020: food and nutrition security; market-led agricultural production and processing; and sustainable use of natural resources and climate change adaptation.
