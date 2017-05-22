Swaziland and FAO sign Country Progra...

Swaziland and FAO sign Country Programming Framework

Thursday May 18

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Kingdom of Swaziland have signed a five-year $19 million Country Programming Framework . The document defines the following priorities for collaboration and the outcomes to be achieved between 2016 and 2020: food and nutrition security; market-led agricultural production and processing; and sustainable use of natural resources and climate change adaptation.

Chicago, IL

