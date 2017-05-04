Deputy Editor In-chief, Mikhail Raj R...

Deputy Editor In-chief, Mikhail Raj Retires

After over three decades, Bernama s Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Economic News Service, Mikhail Raj Abdullah bade farewell today to the organisation, where he served entirely in the department. "It has been a roller coaster ride, he said relating to the many opportunities and challenges faced by him from the time he was a rookie journalist and rose to one of the top position in the organisation in his career that spanned 33 years.

Chicago, IL

