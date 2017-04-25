To protect democracy, only the ANC - ...

To protect democracy, only the ANC - not Parliament - must rid SA of Zuma

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Mail & Guardian

Protesters from different political parties gathered together to protest on a National Day of Action in Pretoria demanding President Jacob Zuma to step down from his post. While South Africans grapple with Jacob Zuma's one-upmanship of the country's political order, a disturbing narrative is creeping into the mass action call for the president to step down, which could ruin the gains of democracy in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan '17 Old Pom 3
News A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 fly 1
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 3
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 1
green world herbal products (Dec '14) Dec '14 cliff 1
Online E-shops in USA - cheap shipping (Nov '14) Nov '14 Tony 2
News Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12) Oct '14 roy anderson 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC