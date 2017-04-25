To protect democracy, only the ANC - not Parliament - must rid SA of Zuma

Protesters from different political parties gathered together to protest on a National Day of Action in Pretoria demanding President Jacob Zuma to step down from his post. While South Africans grapple with Jacob Zuma's one-upmanship of the country's political order, a disturbing narrative is creeping into the mass action call for the president to step down, which could ruin the gains of democracy in the country.

