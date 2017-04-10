Swaziland: Swazi Court Orders Wife to...

Swaziland: Swazi Court Orders Wife to Have Sex

Friday Apr 7 Read more: AllAfrica.com

A woman has been ordered by a magistrate in Swaziland to have sex with her husband within seven days or face divorce. Her husband had gone to court to seek a divorce on the grounds his wife was no longer giving him his 'conjugal rights'.

