Swaziland: Pray for First-World Status, King Mswati Says

King Mswati III, the autocratic ruler of Swaziland, told his subjects that the impoverished kingdom would achieve 'First World' status by 2022 if they prayed hard enough. The Swazi Observer, a newspaper in effect owned by the King and described by the Media Institute of Southern Africa in a report on press freedom in the kingdom as a 'pure propaganda machine for the royal family', reported on Tuesday , 'He said the worshippers should start believing that Swaziland is already in the first world status and it will surely come to pass if they believe it.

