Swaziland: Cost of Flying Swazi King'...

Swaziland: Cost of Flying Swazi King's Jet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AllAfrica.com

As confusion reigns over the true cost on King Mswati III second private jet, confidential figures suggest his present plane may have cost Swaziland at least US$15 million to operate since he received it in 2012. The modified McDonnel Douglas DC-9-87 jet, also known as an MD-87, cost US$9.5 million in 2012 and at least another US$4.1 million was spent on refurbishments before the King took delivery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan '17 Old Pom 3
News A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 fly 1
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 3
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 1
green world herbal products (Dec '14) Dec '14 cliff 1
Online E-shops in USA - cheap shipping (Nov '14) Nov '14 Tony 2
News Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12) Oct '14 roy anderson 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC