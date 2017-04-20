.com | Swazi govt denies banning divorces

.com | Swazi govt denies banning divo...

Cape Town The Swazi government has denied claims made in media reports that King Mswati III has banned divorce in the kingdom, a report on Thursday said. Swazi government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini told the SABC that the story was taken out of context.

