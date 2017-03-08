Swaziland: Swazi PM Overturns Budget Vote
Swaziland's unelected Prime Minister Barnabas Dlamini has forced members of the Swazi Parliament to overturn their decision to reject the national budget. He has also forced them to abandon a debate on the contents of the budget in the House of Assembly and instead move discussions straight to committee sittings.
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|3
|A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|fly
|1
|Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12)
|Oct '14
|roy anderson
|3
