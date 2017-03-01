Swaziland: Christianity-Only Rule Sta...

Swaziland: Christianity-Only Rule Starts at Schools

Taxpayers of all religions in Swaziland will have to help foot a E20 million bill to fund the new edict that only Christianity may be taught in schools. The Swazi Observer, a newspaper in effect owned by King Mswati III, the absolute monarch in Swaziland reported Martin Dlamini, the Swazi Minister of Finance, told parliament on Friday , 'The main objective behind the Christian-based Religious Education is to enable the learner to develop Christian virtues and to build a personal Christian ideal to inspire learners' development and maturity.

Chicago, IL

