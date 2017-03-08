King Mswati III of Swaziland calls on Indian President Pranab Mukherjee
New Delhi, Mar 10 : King Mswati III of Swaziland, who is on a eight-day working visit to India until Mar 15, met President Pranab Mukherjee, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Friday. King Mswati III of Swaziland arrived in India on Wednesday.
