King Mswati III of Swaziland calls on Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi, Mar 10 : King Mswati III of Swaziland, who is on a eight-day working visit to India until Mar 15, met President Pranab Mukherjee, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Friday. King Mswati III of Swaziland arrived in India on Wednesday.

