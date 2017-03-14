.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Ki...

.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Kiir, Swaziland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: News24

Harare Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is promising to give more land to the country's former freedom fighters, telling those who have not yet benefitted from his land programme to "indicate" which farms they prefer, ahead of next year's elections. Bulawayo - A two-year-old boy has been in hospital in the southern Zimbabwe city of Bulawayo for two months after his mother cut off his penis, it was reported on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan '17 Old Pom 3
News A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 fly 1
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 3
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 1
green world herbal products (Dec '14) Dec '14 cliff 1
Online E-shops in USA - cheap shipping (Nov '14) Nov '14 Tony 2
News Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12) Oct '14 roy anderson 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC