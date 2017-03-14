.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Kiir, Swaziland

Harare Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is promising to give more land to the country's former freedom fighters, telling those who have not yet benefitted from his land programme to "indicate" which farms they prefer, ahead of next year's elections. Bulawayo - A two-year-old boy has been in hospital in the southern Zimbabwe city of Bulawayo for two months after his mother cut off his penis, it was reported on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.