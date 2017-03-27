Africa: Govt Wants Land From South Af...

Africa: Govt Wants Land From South Africa, Mozambique

Swaziland wants to annexe large parts of South Africa and Mozambique on behalf of the kingdom's autocratic ruler, King Mswati III. The Border Determination Special Committee said Friday large areas of South Africa belonged to the Swazi nation and had been taken during the time the region was under British rule.

Chicago, IL

