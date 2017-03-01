Swaziland: Confusion Over Language Ru...

Swaziland: Confusion Over Language Ruling

Private as well as public schools in Swaziland are to be forced to conduct lessons in siSwati, the mother tongue of Swazi people, and applicants to universities and tertiary colleges will be made to take an application test in the language. The unexpected announcement is already causing confusing in education circles in the kingdom ruled by King Mswati III, sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarch.

