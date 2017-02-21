SERAP proposes sanction on Perpetrato...

SERAP proposes sanction on Perpetrators xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has called on the Federal Government to sanction the Republic of South Africa for Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians residing and working there. Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, the Executive Director of the NGO, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the development called for the intervention of the Nigerian government.

Chicago, IL

