Swaziland: Strike At Swazi King's SAD...

Swaziland: Strike At Swazi King's SADC University

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Workers at the university in Swaziland that King Mswati III has chosen to spearhead his University of Transformation started a strike on Monday protesting about short-term contracts. About 100 workers at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology took to the streets and blocked the university's main gate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 fly 1
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 3
surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15) Jan '15 SURGICAL ABORTION 1
green world herbal products (Dec '14) Dec '14 cliff 1
Online E-shops in USA - cheap shipping (Nov '14) Nov '14 Tony 2
News Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12) Oct '14 roy anderson 3
premium rate numbers (Oct '14) Oct '14 Shriparascorporation 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC