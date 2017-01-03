Swaziland: Public Servants Ready to Strike
Public servants in Swaziland say they want a minimum 70 percent pay increase and they are prepared to take to the streets to achieve it. Public servants have been at loggerheads with the Swazi Government for years over pay and conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|fly
|1
|surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SURGICAL ABORTION
|3
|surgical and medical abortion +27833187847 (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SURGICAL ABORTION
|1
|green world herbal products (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|cliff
|1
|Online E-shops in USA - cheap shipping (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Tony
|2
|Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12)
|Oct '14
|roy anderson
|3
|premium rate numbers (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Shriparascorporation
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC