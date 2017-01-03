Swaziland: Public Servants Ready to S...

Swaziland: Public Servants Ready to Strike

Thursday

Public servants in Swaziland say they want a minimum 70 percent pay increase and they are prepared to take to the streets to achieve it. Public servants have been at loggerheads with the Swazi Government for years over pay and conditions.

Chicago, IL

