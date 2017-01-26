Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christianity
PIC: Kingdom of Swaziland flag flies on a mast by a public school in Mbabane, Swaziland. Swaziland's schools opened for the new academic year on Tuesday under new government orders to teach only Christianity, a move criticised by opponents as fuelling intolerance of Muslims.
|A king's ransom: Swaziland ruler's jet held in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|fly
|1
|Swazi virgins dance in unity, defy criticism (Sep '12)
|Oct '14
|roy anderson
|3
