Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christianity

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: New Vision

PIC: Kingdom of Swaziland flag flies on a mast by a public school in Mbabane, Swaziland. Swaziland's schools opened for the new academic year on Tuesday under new government orders to teach only Christianity, a move criticised by opponents as fuelling intolerance of Muslims.

