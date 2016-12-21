Swaziland Prime Minister Plants Tree ...

Swaziland Prime Minister Plants Tree in Grove of Nations

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Jerusalem Post

"Israel is a good friend of our country, and we cooperate in many fields," said Dr. Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini, the Prime Minister of Swaziland, during an olive tree planting ceremony at the Grove of the Nations in Jerusalem. in Jerusalem, established by KKL-JNF, symbolizes peace between nations and solidarity with the state of Israel and the Jewish people.

