Only 7 percent of citizens in this African country feel free to join political organizations
Fifty years since the United Nations enshrined the right to freely assemble, how free are citizens in African countries to join any political organization they want? The answer depends on the country, according to a dispatch released today by Afrobarometer . The dispatch's release commemorates a half-century since the United Nations adopted the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights , which formalized - among other civil rights - the right of citizens to freely assemble.
