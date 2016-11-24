.com | $360m missing govt funds: Swazi workers threaten 'national shutdown'

.com | $360m missing govt funds: Swaz...

$360m missing govt funds: Swazi workers threaten 'national shutdown'

Thursday Nov 24

Mbabane Swaziland's largest workers' federation has reportedly demanded a thorough investigation into alleged missing government funds from the country's treasury department. According to Voice of America, the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if the country's prime minister Barnabas Dlamini failed to institute an independent investigation over the missing funds.

Chicago, IL

