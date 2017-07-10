When day turns into night: Canadians, Americans prepare for total solar eclipse
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard March 20, 2015. On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will darken a large swath of the U.S. That's when the Canadian travelled to her native Australia to catch her first solar eclipse, an event often touted as "life-changing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Keeping the world safe for miso soup and Brazil... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed
|1
|Next stop nowhere. (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed
|1
|Small Cabin in Norway Enjoys Some of World's Fa... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed
|1
|UK trip leader: I tried to gouge polar bear's eyes (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed Libraries Ou...
|1
|Spitsbergen (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kraut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC