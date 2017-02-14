Sea Ice Hits Record Lows at Both Poles

Sea Ice Hits Record Lows at Both Poles

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: LiveScience

Arctic temperatures have finally started to cool off after yet another winter heat wave stunted sea ice growth over the weekend. The repeated bouts of warm weather this season have stunned even seasoned polar researchers, and could push the Arctic to a record low winter peak for the third year in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
News Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Worm 1
News Keeping the world safe for miso soup and Brazil... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed 1
News Next stop nowhere. (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed 1
News Small Cabin in Norway Enjoys Some of World's Fa... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed 1
News UK trip leader: I tried to gouge polar bear's eyes (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed Libraries Ou... 1
Spitsbergen (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kraut 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,900,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC