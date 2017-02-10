It's about 50 degrees warmer than nor...

It's about 50 degrees warmer than normal near the North Pole, yet again

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Peer at a map of the Arctic and it glows fluorescent red. The warmth, compared to normal, is again nearly off the charts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
News Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Worm 1
News Keeping the world safe for miso soup and Brazil... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed 1
News Next stop nowhere. (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed 1
News Small Cabin in Norway Enjoys Some of World's Fa... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed 1
News UK trip leader: I tried to gouge polar bear's eyes (Aug '14) Aug '14 Seed Libraries Ou... 1
Spitsbergen (Jul '14) Jul '14 Kraut 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,625 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC