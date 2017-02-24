Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault receives 50,000 new deposits

Nearly 10 years after a "doomsday" seed vault opened on an Arctic island, some 50,000 new samples from seed collections around the world have been deposited in the world's largest repository built to safeguard against wars or natural disasters wiping out global food crops. The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a gene bank built underground on the isolated island in a permafrost zone some 1,000 kilometers from the North Pole, was opened in 2008 as a master backup to the world's other seed banks, in case their deposits are lost.

