50,000 seeds added to DOOMSDAY deposit in Arctic Circle

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Daily Mail

Fifty thousand seed samples have been donated from all over the world and sent to the vault to be kept until they are needed. The vault - which opened on the Svalbard archipelago between Norway and the North Pole in 2008 - is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against nuclear war or disease.

