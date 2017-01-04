Scientists use satellites to spot Sva...

Scientists use satellites to spot Svalbard avalanches

Wednesday Jan 4

The Arctic Ocean's mild, rainy autumn has become a mild and rainy winter, triggering avalanches in Svalbard, an archipelago north of mainland Norway. The lack of sunlight during the polar winter makes observation difficult.

