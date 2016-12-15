Moving to Canada after Trump? Conside...

Moving to Canada after Trump? Consider the North Pole, instead

Editor's note: NUVO HQ is more than a little obsessed with Norwegian territory Svalbard of late. Svalbard's main town, Longyearbyen, holds the honor of furtherest north city on Earth - which means its alt-weekly IcePeople is the most northernmost published weekly paper on Earth, too.

