In Case of Doomsday, This is Where the Seeds of the World are Stored
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is a protected seed bank, located on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, close to Longyearbyen in the remote Arctic Svalbard archipelago, around 1,300-kilometers from the North Pole. Conservationist Cary Fowler, in partnership with the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research , began the vault in 2008 to save a wide assortment of plant seeds that are duplicate samples, or "spare" copies, of seeds held in gene banks worldwide.
