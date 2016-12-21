Svalbard average temperature set to rise above freezing for first time
The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard has seen such extreme warmth this year that the average annual temperature could end up above freezing for the first time on record, scientists said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/svalbard-average-temperature-set-to-rise-above-freezing-for-first-time-35244707.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35244706.ece/8259a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-277576f4-4567-47bb-bc28-77b7f97c5974_I1.jpg The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard has seen such extreme warmth this year that the average annual temperature could end up above freezing for the first time on record, scientists said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Keeping the world safe for miso soup and Brazil... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed
|1
|Next stop nowhere. (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed
|1
|Small Cabin in Norway Enjoys Some of World's Fa... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed
|1
|UK trip leader: I tried to gouge polar bear's eyes (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Seed Libraries Ou...
|1
|Spitsbergen (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kraut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC