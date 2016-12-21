Svalbard average temperature set to r...

Svalbard average temperature set to rise above freezing for first time

Friday Nov 25 Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard has seen such extreme warmth this year that the average annual temperature could end up above freezing for the first time on record, scientists said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/svalbard-average-temperature-set-to-rise-above-freezing-for-first-time-35244707.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35244706.ece/8259a/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-277576f4-4567-47bb-bc28-77b7f97c5974_I1.jpg The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard has seen such extreme warmth this year that the average annual temperature could end up above freezing for the first time on record, scientists said.

