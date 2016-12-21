Svalbard above freezing? 'Shocking' t...

Svalbard above freezing? 'Shocking' temps have huge consequences

Saturday Nov 26 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard has seen such extreme warmth this year that the average annual temperature could end up above freezing for the first time on record, scientists said Friday. Ketil Isaksen of the Norwegian Meterological Institute said that the average temperature in Longyearbyen, the main settlement in Svalbard, is expected to be around 0 Celsius with a little over a month left of the year.

Chicago, IL

