Mariana Resources Ltd : 1st Quarter Results and Management Discussion ...

Mariana Resources Ltd Releases its 1st Quarter Results and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ended 31 March 2017 Mariana Resources Limited has released its unaudited interim financial statements as well as the Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ending 31 March 2017. The following documents may be obtained by clicking the attachment or on the link below or via the Company's web site and will be filed on SEDAR: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

